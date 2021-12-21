We're just a few days away now from the expected launch of the James Webb Space Telescope.

The successor to Hubble will be taken to orbit by an Ariane rocket from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. One of the last jobs for engineers ahead of lift-off was to hoist Webb atop its rocket and then enclose it behind a protective covering, or fairing.

Mission managers will hold a flight readiness review on Tuesday. Assuming there are no issues, Webb and its Ariane rocket will then be rolled out to the pad for Friday's ascent.

Video by Manuel Pédoussaut/Esa

