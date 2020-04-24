The most powerful space telescope ever built, the James Webb Space Telescope is due to launch later this month.

The successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, many discoveries are expected, as we can look further and deeper into the universe than ever before.

Amber Straughn, an astrophysicist on Nasa's JWST science team, explains why the telescope is so exciting and important.

Produced by Fay Nurse

