A small study from Goldsmiths, University of London says hugs which last between five to 10 seconds are associated with being the most pleasant to receive.

BBC World News’ Victoria Fritz spoke to Samantha Hess, a professional cuddling expert, to find out some top tips on how to hug.

Fritz used a cut out of BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood to try out her hugging technique and stay Covid-19 safe, but things did not go completely to plan.