Nearly 180,000 children who care for a relative may be missing out on support because they are not known to their council, BBC News analysis suggests.

Local authorities have a duty to identify, assess and support children who provide a caring role, but experts say many are not getting the help and time off they need.

The Local Government Association said with "adequate funding" councils could "do more". The UK government said it was councils' duty to support carers.

Watch the BBC's Jeremy Cooke meet Kim and Amy who are caring for their mum.

