As the world slowly moves away from using fossil fuels for electricity, a tiny Scottish island has shown it’s possible to rely almost entirely on renewables.

The community living on the Isle of Eigg were the first in the world to set up their own off-grid energy system powered by wind, water and the Sun.

Since it was launched in 2008, they have received visitors from several other countries wanting to learn more about the project.

Community Energy Malawi used their experience to set up a solar minigrid in Sitolo village, a community that previously relied on fossil fuels and firewood.

Produced and edited by Jennifer Green.

Filmed by Ben Cormack and Eldson Chagara.

(Image: Wind turbines on the Isle of Eigg, Scotland, Credit: Getty Images.)