2021: A year of wild weather

Europe can expect 50C heatwaves every three years if global emissions continue rising, according to new Met Office new data analysis undertaken for BBC Panorama.

That is under what's described as a "medium" emissions scenario – and the Met Office says that, unless the world takes significant action on climate change, by 2100 the continent can expect a similar heatwave every year.

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.