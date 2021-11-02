Boris Johnson has joked that a perk of a new deforestation deal could be "guilt-free" chocolate as leaders committed to a plan that rewards sustainable producers.

The UK prime minister confirmed the "landmark" deal had been agreed at the COP26 climate conference.

More than 100 world leaders promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030. Signatories of the deal include Brazil, where huge stretches of the Amazon rainforest has been cutdown.

Addressing the conference, Mr Johnson said that the forest conservation measures being introduced were "not just right for our planet, but right for our economies too."

