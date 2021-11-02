COP26: India net zero pledge 'important' despite missing COP26 target, says UK minister
UK Environment Secretary George Eustice has said India's net zero pledge is an "important step forward" despite the commitment failing to meet a key target from the COP26 climate conference.
India has promised to reach net zero by 2070, but a priority of COP26 is to get countries to commit to that target by 2050.
Mr Eustice told BBC Breakfast "obviously" we want countries to commit a bit earlier but it was important to acknowledge positive steps.