UK Environment Secretary George Eustice has said India's net zero pledge is an "important step forward" despite the commitment failing to meet a key target from the COP26 climate conference.

India has promised to reach net zero by 2070, but a priority of COP26 is to get countries to commit to that target by 2050.

Mr Eustice told BBC Breakfast "obviously" we want countries to commit a bit earlier but it was important to acknowledge positive steps.