Sir David Attenborough has told delegates at COP26 that they are powerful enough to save the planet, if they work together.

In an impassioned speech to leaders, the naturalist and COP26 people's advocate brought together video of the natural world and voices of young people to warn that, because of rising carbon dioxide levels, "the stability we all depend on is breaking".

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.