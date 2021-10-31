COP26 is the last chance saloon - Prince Charles

Speaking ahead of the COP26 climate conference, Prince Charles said the future of humanity and nature was at stake and it was time to grasp the opportunity for a green recovery.

He called on leaders at the G20 summit in Rome to take meaningful action.

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.