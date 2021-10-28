A CGI dinosaur is seen rampaging through the aisles at the United Nations General Assembly, aiming to raise awareness of climate issues in new UN film.

Voiced by actor Jack Black, Frankie the Dino tells the assembly that it's time to "stop making excuses, and start making changes."

The short film is part of the UN Development Programme's new 'Don't Choose Extinction' campaign, launched ahead of the Cop26 conference in Glasgow, aiming to highlight the impact that fossil fuel subsidies have towards climate change.