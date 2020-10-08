Ironing vendors are common across India. The irons are heated using charcoal, a fuel that contributes to air pollution. But Vinisha Umashankar, a 14-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu, has found a clean solution.

Vinisha's invention has been nominated for this year's Earthshot Prize.

Video by Jennifer Green.

Footage by Silverback Films.

For more about Vinisha's invention and the other Earthshot Prize nominees, listen to Earthshot on Discovery and watch The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet on BBC iPlayer.