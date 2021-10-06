New species: UK's oldest meat-eating dinosaur identified

Scientists at the Natural History Museum have identified the UK’s oldest meat-eating dinosaur.

The creature, called Pendraig milnerae, lived more than 200 million years ago in what’s now known as South Wales.

Only recently were the bones recovered from the "wrong drawer" and recognised for their true significance.

