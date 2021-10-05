A fossil dinosaur that waited 60 years to be named

Scientists have described the UK's oldest meat-eating dinosaur, a creature that lived more than 200 million years ago in what is now South Wales.

It's been called Pendraig milnerae, where Pendraig means "chief dragon" in Middle Welsh. The animal was very likely the apex, or top, predator in its environment. Our science correspondent Jonathan Amos spoke with Natural History Museum researchers Drs Stephan Spiekman and Susie Maidment.