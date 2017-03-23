Identifying the UK's oldest meat-eating dinosaur
Scientists at London's Natural History Museum have identified the UK's oldest meat-eating dinosaur.
The creature, called Pendraig milnerae, lived more than 200 million years ago in the area now known as South Wales and the Bristol Channel.
Only recently were the bones recovered from the "wrong drawer" and recognised for their true significance.
Video by health, science and environment reporter Laura Foster
