Fancy a job with great sea views?

Meet the engineers who maintain the wind turbines off the coast of Yorkshire.

They live on a ship in the North Sea for 14 days at a time, working 12-hour shifts.

Each turn of a turbine blade can provide enough electricity for an average UK home's day.

BBC climate editor Justin Rowlatt jumps on board to meet the crew and even goes up one of the 174 turbines in the offshore wind farm.