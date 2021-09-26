How climate change is making inequality worse, especially for children
Children born in high-income countries will experience twice as many extreme climate events as their grandparents, new research suggests.
But for children in low-income countries, it will be worse. They will see three times as many, say researchers at the University of Brussels.
The BBC’s population reporter Stephanie Hegarty has been looking at how climate change is already making poverty worse.
