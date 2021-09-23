The German climate change campaigner Luisa Neubauer says that awareness about the "climate catastrophe" is "higher than ever" among Germans as they prepare to go the polls.

The 25-year-old activist, who is one of the organisers of school strikes for the climate in Germany, told BBC World News that more than 80 per cent of people were concerned about extreme weather events.

Action taken to tackle climate change needed to be just and fair she said.

"Using potential disadvantages as an excuse to not stop the biggest catastrophe of humanity that is already causing so much suffering across the is globe is hypocrisy," she added.