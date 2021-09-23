Scientists at London's Natural History have described a new fossil ankylosaur.

That's one of the armoured dinosaurs whose body was covered in imposing spikes. Some even had a club on the end of the tail to strike opponents.

The new specimen represents the oldest ankylosaur ever discovered and the first to come out of Africa. But the museum's researchers say the fossil - a single rib bone - is also one of the strangest they've seen. The spikes are fused directly to the bone, as seen in this scan.

