Scientists describe 'bizarre' armoured dinosaur bone

Scientists at London's Natural History have described a new fossil ankylosaur.

That's one of the armoured dinosaurs whose body was covered in imposing spikes. Some even had a club on the end of the tail to strike opponents.

The new specimen represents the oldest ankylosaur ever discovered and the first to come out of Africa. But the museum's researchers say the fossil is also one of the strangest they've seen.

Dr Susie Maidment showed the specimen to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

