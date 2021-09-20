It is less than two months before the UK hosts its most important international conference in years, the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow. It will determine how ambitious the world's attempt to tackle global warming will be.

In the weeks running up to the conference, the BBC's Climate Editor Justin Rowlatt, will be travelling around the UK looking at the issues that underlie the global effort to reduce emissions.

His journey starts in York where he meets one of the UK's most prolific composters.