The UK’s transition to zero carbon will be a key issue in the upcoming COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

It will mean the formation of new industries and jobs which didn’t exist a generation ago.

Beth Campbell, 21, is a research assistant at a vertical farm in Scunthorpe which uses renewable energy to grow crops which are then sold locally.

Bridie Salmon, 23, used to work in hospitality but is now retraining as an apprentice offshore wind turbine technician.

The BBC’s Science Editor David Shukman went to meet them.