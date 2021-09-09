Attenborough meets Climate Assembly in Parliament
Sir David Attenborough has discussed global warming with the Climate Assembly inside Parliament's Speaker's Apartment.
The Assembly brings together people from across the country to discuss ways that the UK can reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.
