Sea levels will continue to rise for years to come even if the world cuts emissions of greenhouse gases, Prof Ed Hawkins, the lead author of the UN's climate change report, has warned.

He told BBC World News that if the world achieved net zero emissions it would stop extreme weather events getting worse, but sea levels would continue to rise "for centuries or even thousands of years, even if we manage to stabilise global temperatures".

The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report says human activity is changing the climate in unprecedented and sometimes irreversible ways, and warns of increasingly extreme heatwaves, droughts and flooding,