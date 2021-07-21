How to spot a Jurassic fossil sea creature

Dr Tim Ewin, palaeontologist from the Natural History Museum, explains what his team is looking for as it excavates one of the most important Jurassic fossil sites ever discovered in the UK.

The Cotswold quarry is revealing countless specimens of echinoderms, a group marine animals that includes starfish, sea urchins, crinoids, brittle stars and sea cucumbers.

