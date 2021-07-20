Jeff Bezos and crew launch into space on New Shepard

Billionaire Jeff Bezos has launched into space, in the first crewed flight of his rocket ship, New Shepard.

He was accompanied by Mark Bezos, his brother, Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pioneer of the space race, and an 18-year-old student.

New Shepard, built by Bezos' company Blue Origin, is designed to serve the burgeoning market for space tourism.

The passengers include the oldest person to go into space - Ms Funk - and the youngest, student Oliver Daemen.