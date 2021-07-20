LIVE: Billionaire Jeff Bezos blasts into space
There was an error
Sorry, this video is temporarily unavailable. Please try again later.
Billionaire Jeff Bezos has blasted into space, in the first crewed flight of his rocket ship, New Shepard.
He is accompanied by Mark Bezos, his brother, as well as Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pioneer of the space race, and an 18-year-old student.
Watch live coverage here of the lift off from BBC News.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Science & Environment