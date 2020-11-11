The new surgical tool inspired by a wasp

Scientists in the Netherlands have mimicked the way parasitoid wasps lay eggs to design a new tool for keyhole surgery. Currently tools used in these procedures are prone to clogging because they use suction. The new device avoids this by using friction.

The team, at Delft University of Technology, have a working prototype and hope the tool will be ready within a few years.

Voice: Patrick Aryee

Digital producers: Christopher Brooks and Jennifer Green

Animator: Jules Bartl

With thanks to Aimée Sakes, TUDelft and Andrew Forbes, University of Iowa

For more on this story, listen to '30 Animals That Made Us Smarter'.