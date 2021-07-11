Branson's journey to the edge of space (and back)

Sir Richard Branson has flown to an altitude of nearly 90km (56 miles) above the Earth in his Virgin Galactic rocket plane.

It makes him the first of the space tourism entrepreneurs to enjoy a successful flight to space.

The billionaire described the moment as "an experience of a lifetime".

