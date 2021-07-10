When Sir Richard Branson flies to the edge of space on Sunday in his rocket plane, VSS Unity, he’ll be taking instruction from Beth Moses. She’s the chief astronaut instructor at the entrepreneur’s Virgin Galactic company. Apart from the pilots who sit up front, Moses is the only person who’s so far experienced the exhilaration of an ascent in Unity. She told our science correspondent Jonathan Amos what it was like to ride in the Virgin ship.