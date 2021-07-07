Surging Alaskan glacier viewed from space

The Finnish space company Iceye uses radar satellites to track changes on Planet Earth. These movies show the daily movement of Muldrow Glacier, which flows down the north side of Denali, the tallest mountain in North America. The images were taken with Iceye's spacecraft between 16 and 30 April. This year has seen the Alaskan glacier undergo one of its periodic surges when it can move by up to tens of metres a day. Muldrow seems to do this every 50 years or so.

