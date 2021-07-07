BBC News

Satellite view of frenetic Rotterdam port

The Finnish space company Iceye uses radar satellites to track changes on Planet Earth. These movies show the frenetic daily activity at Rotterdam port - the ships berthing; the cranes moving up and down the quayside, the turnover of containers; even the ups and downs of the oil storage tanks. The imagery was acquired 16-28 March. Information like this can be useful to financial markets because it gives early warning of volume changes in global trade.

