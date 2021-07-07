Satellite view of frenetic Rotterdam port

The Finnish space company Iceye uses radar satellites to track changes on Planet Earth. These movies show the frenetic daily activity at Rotterdam port - the ships berthing; the cranes moving up and down the quayside, the turnover of containers; even the ups and downs of the oil storage tanks. The imagery was acquired 16-28 March. Information like this can be useful to financial markets because it gives early warning of volume changes in global trade.

Read more: Iceland's spectacular volcano tracked from space