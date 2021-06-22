Wind turbines: How UK wants to become 'Saudi Arabia of wind'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants the UK to become "the Saudi Arabia of wind" and – off the coast of Yorkshire – the North Sea is now home to the world's largest offshore wind farm.
Danish renewable energy giant Orsted has installed about half of the UK's offshore wind capacity.
The company invited the BBC's chief environment correspondent, Justin Rowlatt, to watch as its thousandth UK wind turbine was erected.
