Drone cameras record social lives of killer whales
A new study led by the University of Exeter and the Center for Whale Research suggests killer whales may socialise with each other based on age and gender, with younger whales and females more sociable than other groups.
The research used drone cameras to study one pod of southern resident killer whales off the US coast of Washington State, in the Pacific Ocean.
Around 10 hours of footage was captured over 10 days.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Science & Environment