Path of Chamoli debris flow reconstructed

Scientists have detailed February’s catastrophic rock and ice slide in the Indian Himalaya that claimed 200 lives. The disaster was initiated close to the top of the 6km-high Ronti Peak in the Chamoli district of the state of Uttarakhand. The team calculates almost 27 million cubic meters of material fell into the valley below.

The colours in this reconstruction show the material composition (red = dominant rock, blue = dominant water, green = dominant ice). Flow height is indicated by the contour lines.

Courtesy of Martin Mergili/U Graz