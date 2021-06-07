Fly through the underwater Congo Canyon

Scientists are reporting what they say is the longest sediment avalanche yet measured in action.

It occurred underwater off West Africa, in a deep canyon leading away from the mouth of the Congo River.

This colossal flow kept moving for two whole days and ran out for more than 1,100km across the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.

This movie shows the sinuous nature of the canyon.

Courtesy of IFREMER (Institut Français de Recherche pour l'Exploitation de la MER)

