Smart rice: Can an app help to save Vietnam's paddy fields?

Vietnam is one of the biggest producers and exporters of rice in the world, but the livelihood of some farmers is under threat.

Seawater intrusion has long been a problem in the low-lying Mekong Delta, where more than half of the country's rice is grown. During the dry season, the salty water can leach into fields and ruin crops. It's thought rising sea levels are exacerbating the problem.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the government of Vietnam have launched a smartphone app, which monitors the saltiness of the water. The data helps rice farmers decide when to flush out the paddy fields with freshwater to protect their crops.

Video by Jennifer Green.

Listen to Digital Planet for more on this story.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.