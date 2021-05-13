Winchcombe to 'reinvigorate UK meteorite science'
The Winchcombe meteorite is the first carbonaceous chondrite to be recovered in the UK. It's a very rare type of space rock that will tell us a great deal about the origins of the Solar System. About 500g are now being held in the national meteorite collection, at London's Natural History Museum. Interim curator, Dr Helena Bates, showed our science correspondent Jonathan Amos all the small pieces that make up the meteorite.
