The technological marvel that is the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is going through final testing before being shipped to the launch site for an October lift-off. One of the last checks being made involves Webb's 6.5m-wide golden mirror.

The segmented reflector has to be folded to fit inside the launch rocket - that's how big it is; and the technicians at aerospace manufacturer Northrop Grumman want to be sure that it'll have no problems being straightened out again once in space. This timelapse shows the opening of one wing of the mirror.

Video courtesy of Nasa