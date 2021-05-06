SpaceX Starship prototype makes clean landing

The latest prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket, Serial Number 15 (SN15), has completed a successful high-altitude ascent and landing.

The four previous test artefacts all ran into trouble as they went through their touchdown manoeuvres, ultimately destroying themselves in the process.

But SN15 had no such difficulty, making a tidy, controlled return to the ground at SpaceX's R&D facility in Texas.

