Indonesia coral reef partially restored in extensive project

Around 40,000 sq m of coral reef has been restored as part of a collaboration between local groups, conservation organisation The Nature Conservancy and private company, Sheba.

It's part of a plan to restore 185,000 sq m of the world's coral reefs by 2029. One partially restored reef off the coast of Indonesia has since seen a rise in coral cover from 5% to up to 55%.

The BBC's David Shukman speaks to marine scientists about the project and whether efforts like this can protect reefs from the ongoing threat of climate change.

