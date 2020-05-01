Do you know where plastic waste in the oceans is coming from?
Around 1,000 of the world’s rivers are the source of 80% of the global ocean plastic pollution, according to a new study.
The research was carried out by The Ocean Cleanup, who are developing technology to remove plastic waste from the Pacific Ocean, as well as from rivers themselves.
The BBC’s Science Editor David Shukman spoke to their CEO Boyan Slat about the findings.
