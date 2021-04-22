Lord Stern: We must act strongly on climate change

A virtual summit of 40 world leaders is discussing ways of fulfilling the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

US President Biden has pledged to cut carbon emissions by 50-52% below 2005 levels by the end of this decade.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Prof Lord Nicholas Stern told BBC World News that it was important that we act strongly on climate change and realise that there are tremendous returns in doing so.

“We have to invest strongly in the right way, but the returns to that investment will be extremely attractive,” he said, “including cities where we can move and breathe and be productive and ecosystems which are robust and fruitful.”