Carbon tracking satellite network to launch this decade
A constellation of satellites will be flown this decade to try to pinpoint significant releases of climate-changing gases, in particular carbon dioxide and methane. The initiative is being led by an American non-profit organisation called Carbon Mapper. The prototypes will launch in 2023, with the rest of the constellation of 20 or so spacecraft going up from 2025. This animation shows how the satellites will circle the globe.
