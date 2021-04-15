Saving the home of the 'Octopus Teacher'

The Bafta-winning Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher focuses on a film-maker who befriends an octopus.

But the unsung star of the show is actually the kelp forest off the coast of Cape Town that he dives in – one of the world’s richest ecosystems.

The makers of the documentary are part of a campaign to preserve the underwater forest. BBC Africa Correspondent Andrew Harding went to meet them.

