Why cutting down trees can be good for the planet

A massive tree felling operation has been going on in the vast Kielder Forest of Northumberland for the last few weeks.

Thousands of trees have been cut down as part of a project that claims to be improving the environment and tackling climate change.

The BBC's chief environment correspondent Justin Rowlatt reports on work to restore an ancient ecosystem which can store far more carbon than trees can.

