Nasa rover: What does it sound like to drive on Mars?
Nasa's Perseverance rover has extended its Martian playlist.
After sending back sounds of the wind and the zaps of its laser, the robot has just recorded the noise coming from its metal wheels as they clank across the planet's rocky surface.
The sounds were picked up by one of the two onboard microphones. This audio is taken from a 16-minute sequence recorded during a 27m-drive on 7 March.
