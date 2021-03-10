Perseverance robot listens as it zaps rocks

So, now we know what a laser sounds like on another world. The US space agency's Perseverance rover has deployed its SuperCam instrument on Mars for the first time. This high-intensity light probe can identify rocks at a distance. It's a technique that was also employed by Nasa's previous rover, Curiosity. But Perseverance has some enhancements, including a microphone that allows us to actually hear the laser at work. Listen to a 10-second burst.