Winchcombe meteorite: 'I want schoolchildren to be inspired'

Gloucestershire man Rob Wilcock, whose property was hit by a priceless space rock, says he's motivated by the object's education value. The Winchcombe Meteorite, as it's now known, is a carbonaceous chondrite - left-over material from the formation of the planets billions of years ago. Rob spoke about the discovery of the rock on his driveway and what it all means for the local area.

