Winchcombe meteorite: 'My legs went wobbly'
Several rocky fragments have been recovered from the fireball that lit up the sky above southern England just over a week ago.
They came down in the Winchcombe area of Gloucestershire.
A householder first alerted experts after noticing a pile of charred stone on his driveway.
Open University scientist Richard Greenwood describes what he saw when he went to confirm the discovery.
